Augusta Diablo’s owner offers the person who broke into his restaurant a job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve probably seen this Facebook post come across your feed a time or two by now. In it, the owner of Diablo’s on Wheeler Road offers the person who broke into their restaurant a job.

You can see the suspect caught on diablo’s surveillance camera. The owner tells us that they smashed the front door and broke in around 4 a.m. last Saturday. And instead of tracking them down and pressing charges, they’re offering up a job application. No police, no questions.

Since creating that Facebook post just 5 days ago it’s gotten nearly 5,000 shares. Now the story’s making rounds around the globe.

Diablos’s owner Carl Wallace says since his post last weekend calls and text messages from all over have been pouring in non-stop.

“You just do something because you felt it was right in your heart and the viral just comes in the backside of it and then you’re just in shock,” said Wallace. “A lady in Chicago had said I’ve always done stuff for some local kids and buying them toys and your story made me realize that I need to do more of that.”

The story even caught the attention of big names like Ellen and Tamron Hall, who have reached out. Wallace says nothing is set in stone yet, but he would love to keep sharing the story so people going down the same road can see it.

“There are people that love you, that want to see you succeed. Even though you are doing wrong in life there are people that want you to succeed. Even the people you are harming want you to succeed in life,” he said.

Wallace says he actually received an anonymous tip about who the person in the video may be. Still, he stands by his word and says he does not want the police involved.

“We just talk about life together and try to build some type of bond and maybe be there for the person that is struggling in life. If every business owner took that approach to life, maybe we would have a better place,” he said.

The suspect did check the register for money but left after noticing the drawer was empty. The door is the only thing that was damaged and will be replaced this week.

