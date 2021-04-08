Augusta barbershop seeks to change lives one haircut at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you walk into Kenny’s 24-hour Barbershop you get much more than a laugh and a cut.

It’s not just about the haircut. It’s about reaching a customer’s spirit and mind.

Clifford Jones is the manager of the shop, located at 443 Broad St. in Augusta. He says he’s made a lot of bad choices in life and in the midst of getting things back on track, God gave him a vision.

“A lot of the people that come here are lost souls,” Jones said. “I was shown through the spirit that I was supposed to be serving the people and a lot of the youth that we get in here is a great start.”

Kenneth Bryant is the owner of the shop and says nothing warms his heart more than seeing his customers leave better than the way they came in.

“This is ministry,” Bryant said. “It’s not all haircut. It’s encouraging people. This is what the barber shop is all about. Once I see these guys, I see myself in most of them. I see what I was. It’s much bigger than a dollar. It’s conversation.

Bryant believes it’s that one conversation that shifts the mind and renews the soul.

The barbershop hoping to continue to impact everyone who walks through the door one cut at a time.

