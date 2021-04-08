Advertisement

Arrested lawmaker vows to keep fighting Georgia voting law

By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA - A Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested at the state Capitol after the governor signed a sweeping new election law is urging people to continue fighting that law.

Rep. Park Cannon is an Atlanta Democrat who was arrested March 25 after knocking on the door of the governor’s office as he made livestreamed comments in support of the controversial new election law he’d just signed.

During a news conference Thursday, she turned her action that day into a rallying cry, urging people to “Keep knocking.”

Cannon appeared with her arm in a sling and her lawyers say she is still receiving treatment for injuries suffered during her arrest.

