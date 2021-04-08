A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Late at night, a Barnwell man scratched a South Carolina Education Lottery ticket and needed a second opinion.

So he woke up his family.

“Get up!” he yelled. “Look at this!”

He showed them what he suspected was a $30,000 winning ticket.

His family wasn’t so sure.

The next day was Sunday, so he took the ticket with him to church and after service stopped by the Palm Pantry No. 3 on U.S. 278 to scan his $2 Green Backs ticket.

The message read “Claim at Lottery,” so he knew he was right.

On Monday he drove to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia and left with check, proof for his family that he’d won $30,000.

One top prize of $30,000 remains in the Green Backs instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.

Palm Pantry No. 3 received a commission of $300 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.