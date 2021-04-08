Advertisement

A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Late at night, a Barnwell man scratched a South Carolina Education Lottery ticket and needed a second opinion.

So he woke up his family.

“Get up!” he yelled. “Look at this!”

He showed them what he suspected was a $30,000 winning ticket.

His family wasn’t so sure.

The next day was Sunday, so he took the ticket with him to church and after service stopped by the Palm Pantry No. 3 on U.S. 278 to scan his $2 Green Backs ticket.

The message read “Claim at Lottery,” so he knew he was right.

On Monday he drove to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia and left with check, proof for his family that he’d won $30,000.

One top prize of $30,000 remains in the Green Backs instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.

Palm Pantry No. 3 received a commission of $300 for selling the ticket.

MORE | Savannah River Site donates firetruck to local fire department

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Cannon Richardson, 23.
Missing 23-year-old from Aiken returns home safe
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

Latest News

South Carolina unemployment office
S.C. first-time unemployment claims rise for 4th straight week
South Carolina State House
‘Overtly racist and deeply offensive’: S.C. lawmaker calls for colleague to resign
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Who were the victims and suspect in South Carolina slayings?
Kenny's Barbershop hopes to do more than just serve haircuts. The shop wants to change lives.
Augusta barbershop seeks to change lives one haircut at a time