Advertisement

Young golfers talk the importance of education amid sport success

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are so many great traditions at the Masters, from everything surrounding the tournament to the players themselves.

We also get the chance to see plenty of young players before they hit the peak of their careers.

We’ve spoken a lot about the former champions still in the field over the past two days. With golf seeing unprecedented growth over the last two years, it’s equally important to talk about the young guys in the field.

On the professional side of the tournament, Collin Morikawa is just 24-years-old and has already won a major tournament. He was able to transition very quickly from a successful college career to a great start to his professional career.

Morikawa actually chalks this up to staying in college for four years, which helped him build his confidence and get his degree.

“And I think a lot of juniors, a lot of amateurs... they believe in themselves, but do they really, fully believe that they can come out here on the PGA tour, compete with these guys that I’ve watched on tv my entire life?” he said. “And I think that’s one of the biggest things is that I stayed four years in college and got my degree. Because I really used that last year to be as prepped as I could or as I can by the time I got out here.”

That’s been the same philosophy for one of the three amateurs in the field.

Tyler Strafaci who won the Palmetto Amateur in 2020 admitted he started college off on the wrong foot and found himself in some academic trouble.

Over the next three years, he became an academic All-American and is now the favorite to be the lowest-scoring amateur this week.

After turning down the chance to go pro, Strafaci, like Morikawa, says it’s his grades that have helped his confidence on and off the golf course.

“You’re going to have to grow up, but there’s no reason why you can’t go out, work hard and get good grades,” Strafaci said. “And that should be one of your main focuses in school because getting that degree and getting those good grades is going to set you up later in life.”

Another fun fact about Strafaci is that he and last year’s low-scoring amateur Andy Ogletree were roommates for three years.

We also have the potential to see back-to-back amateur titles going to Georgia Tech golfers, something I’m sure Matt Kuchar would be happy to see.

MASTERS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire
Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Billie Gene Burdette II
Cross, car, Sconyers sign burned by Augusta suspect on Easter, deputies say
A mobile home and shed burned in an afternoon fire April 6, 2021 in Gloverville.
Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County

Latest News

Chapel and Son Clearing and Demolition have torn down the North Augusta High School gym which...
Keeping a Piece of North Augusta High
Remembering Mr. Charles Moody's legacy at Augusta National
A Masters without Charles Moody, a fixture at Augusta National
Remembering Mr. Charles Moody's legacy at Augusta National
Remembering Mr. Charles Moody's legacy at Augusta National
Fred Ridley
From Tiger to videos games, Augusta National Chairman weighs in during press conference
Augusta National Chairman speaks on Tiger Woods and more
Augusta National Chairman speaks on Tiger Woods and more