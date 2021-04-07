Skip to content
Advertisement
WATCH LIVE: S.C. attorney general’s office discusses child advocacy day
South Carolina state officials discuss child advocacy day.
(WRDW)
By
Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.
