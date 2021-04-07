Served a million different ways: How pimento cheese became a Masters week classic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Havird Usry and his family have been in business since 1948 and one thing is for sure, like many, if you ask him what makes masters week so special? It may be the players everyone looks forward to, the azaleas in full bloom, or simply put; Pimento cheese.

“I think it’s just a really nice spreadable, cold cheese and after you get done playing a hot day of golf, it’s a good refreshing food to have.”

So who would’ve ever thought golf and cheese went together?

“It’s such a quirky thing that it’s here and that it’s in the south and it’s such a staple that it’s become over the years.”

That’s a question even Havird.

“I believe it came about in New York,” he said. “And cream cheese came from actual pimento cheese because they used to soften the cheddar cheese to where they could spread it on a piece of bread, or spread it on a bagel of some sort.”

Is still trying to figure out.

“And then obviously a pimento is a Spanish pepper and the Spanish started canning those and sending them over which came through New York,” Usry said. “How it got to the south and to be so popular, I have no idea.”

So how is it made?

”Shredded cheddar.”

A little bit of this.

“Mayonnaise.”

And a little bit of that.

“And then canned pimentos, so those are your three main items and then you’re obviously going to spin it any way you want to.”

With a million different ways to eat it.

“You could do pimento cheese deviled eggs, you could do pimento cheese breakfast biscuits.”

It’s a tradition that keeps people coming back for more every year.

