Pair turn bike tours into a business promoting Augusta’s attractions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new business just opened in downtown Augusta to help you be a tourist in your own city.

It’s called Bike Bike Baby.

“I’m just sitting there singin’ to myself, ‘bike, bike, baby,” said co-owner Cristina Watson.

“He was like, ‘That’s the name.’”

In a new city filled with new opportunities, Alvin and Cristina Watson say they wanted to bring something different to Augusta.

Bike Bike Baby celebrates different events and provides different bike tours highlighting historical landmarks around the city.

“We have several tours that go on in the daytime,” Alvin Watson said.

“One of the tours that we really want to highlight in the daytime is the James Brown tour. ... James Brown is the Godfather of Soul and this is the birthplace of that soul.”

The business also offers nightlife ride-alongs as well as tours showing off different artwork and sculptures.

“A lot of them feel like Augusta is just a pass-through city, but we want people to stop and literally smell the roses because it’s the Garden City,” Alvin Watson said.

“There’s pretty gardens everywhere, beautiful artwork.”

The Watsons say Augusta has so much to offer, and they’re hoping to enhance visitors’ experience, pedaling people through the things that make the Garden City so special.

“If you guys want to get your roll on, come to 126 James Brown Blvd. so we can Bike Bike Baby,” Alvin Watson said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.