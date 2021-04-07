Advertisement

Pair turn bike tours into a business promoting Augusta’s attractions

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new business just opened in downtown Augusta to help you be a tourist in your own city.

It’s called Bike Bike Baby.

“I’m just sitting there singin’ to myself, ‘bike, bike, baby,” said co-owner Cristina Watson.

“He was like, ‘That’s the name.’”

In a new city filled with new opportunities, Alvin and Cristina Watson say they wanted to bring something different to Augusta.

MORE | Augusta airports see financial boost from visitors flying in for Masters

Bike Bike Baby celebrates different events and provides different bike tours highlighting historical landmarks around the city.

“We have several tours that go on in the daytime,” Alvin Watson said.

“One of the tours that we really want to highlight in the daytime is the James Brown tour. ... James Brown is the Godfather of Soul and this is the birthplace of that soul.”

The business also offers nightlife ride-alongs as well as tours showing off different artwork and sculptures.

“A lot of them feel like Augusta is just a pass-through city, but we want people to stop and literally smell the roses because it’s the Garden City,” Alvin Watson said.

“There’s pretty gardens everywhere, beautiful artwork.”

The Watsons say Augusta has so much to offer, and they’re hoping to enhance visitors’ experience, pedaling people through the things that make the Garden City so special.

“If you guys want to get your roll on, come to 126 James Brown Blvd. so we can Bike Bike Baby,” Alvin Watson said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire
Billie Gene Burdette II
Cross, car, Sconyers sign burned by Augusta suspect on Easter, deputies say
A mobile home and shed burned in an afternoon fire April 6, 2021 in Gloverville.
Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County
Keveonta Hill
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested

Latest News

An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
This was the scene on Aberdeen Circle near Grovetown after crews responded to a fire that...
‘Large balls of fire’ from propane tanks blamed after blaze damages 8 homes
Voting updates: Latest on legislation in Georgia, South Carolina
Kevin Kisner
Watch Aiken Chamber interview with local native golfer Kevin Kisner