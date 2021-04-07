North Augusta High School gym torn down, former students save bricks from rubble

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chapel and Son Clearing and Demolition have torn down the North Augusta High School gym which holds a special place in the hearts of local former students.

“There were just so many memories that were made there over the years not only for our class but for classes throughout the years. The gym was kind of like the heart of the school,” said Beth Ann Young, a 1993 graduate.

For her and so many other former North Augusta High School students, the gym holds special memories like the iconic ring ceremonies. Young says a lot of community events were centered around the high school and holds a special place in her heart.

“If you received or purchased a class ring you go to walk through this arch that was shaped like a ring and your parents or someone who was important to you got to present the ring and that was a big deal,” she said.

Lisa Anderson, a mother of students that graduated from NA shares similar feelings about the gym being torn down.

“This is a special area. The kids are close, the families are close and there is a lot of support from the community and I think that is great it has grown, but it is still a community feel,” she Anderson.

Chapel and Son Clearing and Demolition are in charge of the project, but some of the faces behind the work aren’t strangers to the space they’re tearing down. This is not the first time Chapel and Son have torn down parts of a school, they have done several others around the area and make sure the community takes home a keepsake.

“We are from North Augusta, we all graduated. I did, my dad did and brother and people are now reaching out and on Facebook looking for bricks and pieces of the gym floor, anything that says North Augusta on it,” said Young. “Having those special experiences and memories that made me want to come back to North Augusta and so when you think about the gym, all those things come back to your mind.”

Memories made since the late 60s, not only living in their hearts and minds but also in these pieces of brick.

