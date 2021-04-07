Advertisement

Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested

Keveonta Hill
Keveonta Hill(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Authorities said Wednesday morning that they responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Carrie Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 24-year-old man from Thomson had been shot at least once while cutting grass in the front yard.

Deputies also learned a residence was struck by gunfire while a 24-year-old woman from Augusta was inside. She was not injured.

Deputies and investigators identified shooter as Keveonta Hill, 25, of Augusta, according to authorities. They say he fired shots from his Dodge Journey while driving down the street.

Deputies found his vehicle on Peters Road, and he was soon located and arrested.

Hill was charged with two counts aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to authorities.

The male victim was taken to a hospital and was listed as stable, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire
Billie Gene Burdette II
Cross, car, Sconyers sign burned by Augusta suspect on Easter, deputies say
A mobile home and shed burned in an afternoon fire April 6, 2021 in Gloverville.
Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Angry words over Ga. voting law continue to heat up as MLB finds new home for All-Star Game

Latest News

Community steps us to rebuild Aiken horse rescue
Damage hinders investigation of fire at Aiken County horse rescue site
The start of Masters 2021 is just a day away.
What the big names in golf are saying as stage is set for Masters
Masters practice round on Day 1.
PHOTO GALLERY: Masters Week 2021 in Augusta
Masters
Day 3 of Masters week: What you need to know this morning