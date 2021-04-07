Have you seen this missing 23-year-old from Aiken?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting assistance in locating 23-year-old Cannon Richardson.

Officials say he was last seen at approximately 11:15 a.m. at 1135 Gregg Hwy in Aiken.

He was wearing a long-sleeve, blue pullover, and khaki pants. He has curly, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′07, weighs 185 pounds and wears glasses.

Officials say he has diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on Richardson’s whereabouts, please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.