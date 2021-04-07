Advertisement

Georgia voting fight sets the stage for Kemp’s 2022 run

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A controversial new election law may help Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rebuild his relationship with a broad swath of Republicans as he prepares to run for a second term next year.

The governor was narrowly elected in 2018 as a strong conservative and staunch ally of then-President Donald Trump. But Kemp’s refusal to bow to pressure from Trump to find a way to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state left many of the former president’s allies eager to exact revenge.

That means the election bill could be one of Kemp’s last hopes to rekindle a bond with Republicans who remain fiercely loyal to Trump and will be a critical force in next year’s GOP primary.

