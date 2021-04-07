From Tiger to videos games, Augusta National Chairman weighs in during press conference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley mentioned Tiger Woods’ recovery today in his annual chairman’s press conference.

He said Woods is greatly missed this week, which is what we’re all thinking, but he also put into words what Woods means to the tournament.

“Tiger Woods is one of the greatest competitors in the history of all sports, and he is and forever will be a part of the fabric of Augusta National and the Masters tournament,” he said.

Woods’ presence out here is larger than life, so his absence feels even bigger.

He just tweeted this afternoon, saying “I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received.”

But from what’s missing to what’s coming, Chairman Ridley gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect this year for the viewing experience.

“As in November, this week’s broadcast will feature sweeping drone views and aerial views of the golf course. In addition, we have added a second fly cam at the 12th Tee which will provide a unique perspective of Amen Corner,” Ridley explained.

He also announced a new video game they’re working on with EA Sports, The Road to the Masters.

“We believe the attention to detail surrounding the course and our traditions will be world class and will provide new and current fans around the globe with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National,” Ridley said.

It’s scheduled to drop ahead of the tournament next year, something to look forward to playing even when rain clouds keep you off the course.

The chairman also brought up Georgia’s recently enacted voting law.

He did say the right to vote is fundamental and that no one should be disadvantaged in exercising that right.

