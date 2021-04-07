DHEC: S.C. sees over 100 COVID-19 ‘breakthrough cases’ in fully vaccinated people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, dozens of South Carolinians have tested positive for the virus.

According to information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 141 vaccine “breakthrough cases” have been identified in S.C. as of April 5.

A breakthrough case is defined as a resident testing positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after completing the primary series of a Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine, in the absence of a positive coronavirus test in the 45 days prior to the current positive test, according to DHEC and the S.C. Health Alert Network.

As of April 5, over 2.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

State health officials said that, despite high COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, symptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases will occur even if the vaccine is working as expected. Many additional asymptomatic infections among people who were vaccinated will also occur, according to DHEC.

“Therefore, it’s not unexpected to see these types of cases being reported, and more vaccine breakthrough cases should be anticipated as more people get vaccinated,” information from DHEC stated.

DHEC officials stress that breakthrough cases have been reported in less than 0.5% of the number of people across the state who have completed their vaccine series.

For more information on breakthrough cases, click here.

