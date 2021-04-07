Damage hinders investigation of fire at Aiken County horse rescue site

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details in the investigation into the fire that destroyed the Aiken Equine Rescue barn over the weekend.

Fire officials tell us the damage from the fire is so bad it’s preventing them from figuring out how it started.

“In conclusion of the investigation, due to the extensive damage caused to the structure and/or fire load compacted throughout the structure, the cause of the fire has been deemed as undetermined at this time,” the Silver Bluff Fire Department said in a statement.

The rescue lost about $100,000 worth of supplies in the fire.

But the community has stepped in to help, and the rescue group has raised more than $25,000 to help rebuild.

Crews were called to the fire at 532 Glenwood Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a horse barn fully engulfed with flames.

With the assistance of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, New Ellenton Fire Department, and Langley Fire Department, the fire was contained around 8:23 p.m.

