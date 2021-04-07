Advertisement

Damage hinders investigation of fire at Aiken County horse rescue site

By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details in the investigation into the fire that destroyed the Aiken Equine Rescue barn over the weekend.

Fire officials tell us the damage from the fire is so bad it’s preventing them from figuring out how it started.

“In conclusion of the investigation, due to the extensive damage caused to the structure and/or fire load compacted throughout the structure, the cause of the fire has been deemed as undetermined at this time,” the Silver Bluff Fire Department said in a statement.

The rescue lost about $100,000 worth of supplies in the fire.

But the community has stepped in to help, and the rescue group has raised more than $25,000 to help rebuild.

Crews were called to the fire at 532 Glenwood Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a horse barn fully engulfed with flames.

With the assistance of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, New Ellenton Fire Department, and Langley Fire Department, the fire was contained around 8:23 p.m.

MORE | Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire
Billie Gene Burdette II
Cross, car, Sconyers sign burned by Augusta suspect on Easter, deputies say
A mobile home and shed burned in an afternoon fire April 6, 2021 in Gloverville.
Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Angry words over Ga. voting law continue to heat up as MLB finds new home for All-Star Game

Latest News

Keveonta Hill
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
The start of Masters 2021 is just a day away.
What the big names in golf are saying as stage is set for Masters
Masters practice round on Day 1.
PHOTO GALLERY: Masters Week 2021 in Augusta
Masters
Day 3 of Masters week: What you need to know this morning