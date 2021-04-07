Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies expected this evening into tonight. Warm temperatures expected again this evening in the 70s and 60s through midnight. Low temperatures tonight outside of Augusta will drop to the mid 50s. Lows near Augusta will likely stay closer to the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

Isolated rain possible late Thursday, but higher rain chances expected Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

Most of Thursday currently looks dry with a wave of showers and possibly storms moving in during the late afternoon into Thursday night. Coverage of rain looks to be isolated, so most of us should stay dry during the day. We will notice more clouds build in during the day. Highs on Thursday will stay warm and top out in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be picking up a little bit out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

Patchy fog is possible early Friday with low temperatures down near 60. Rain looks more likely Friday with a cold front approaching from the west and upper level energy moving through the region. Scattered showers and storms look most likely starting midday into the evening with mostly dry conditions before lunchtime. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the northern and western CSRA Friday for the threat of strong winds and large hail. The severe threat looks low and should remain isolated, but can’t rule out a stronger storm or two.

Lows on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be close to 80. Saturday doesn’t look like a washout and rain chances currently look highest after sunset Saturday. The first half of Saturday should be dry with rain chances going up as we head later into the afternoon and Saturday night. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 10-15 mph.

The cold front finally moves through Sunday morning, which will push rain chances east of the area during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out around daybreak Sunday. Most of Sunday currently looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Nice spring like weather expected early next week with abundant sun and highs in the mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

