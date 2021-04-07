COVID-19 roundup: 2-state to see fewer restrictions, more money in pandemic battle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big change is coming Thursday for Georgia’s businesses.

That’s because some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

Among them:

There will be no ban on large gatherings.

Shelter-in-place requirements will be lifted.

Social distancing rules will be lifted in places like restaurants and bars

Law enforcement will no longer be allowed to close an organization for not following guidelines.

For now, the changes are in effect until the end of April.

More money on the way to Georgia, South Carolina

The two-state region is expecting more funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help expand vaccine rollouts.

The agency is providing $3 billion to help underserved areas in the nation.

More than $95 million is going to Georgia and $47 million is going to South Carolina.

The money can help train people to go door to door in their communities, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for appointments.

Young people’s vaccination rates worry S.C. health experts

As vaccinations continue in South Carolina, state health officials say not as many young people are getting vaccinated.

And as a result, data shows the 21-30 age group is the group with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.

That’s leading to health experts raising the alarm about the danger of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic.

Officials also say while the effects on younger people might not be as severe, the risk is that they could spread it to more vulnerable populations.

Biden moving up deadline for states

President Joe Biden is moving up the deadline for states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

He says every adult should be able to get vaccinated by April 19.

That’s two weeks earlier than his original deadline of May 1.

Biden also says more than 150 million doses have been given out nationwide in his first 75 days in office...

He says that is on track to meet his goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

Meanwhile, the White House is stressing that it won’t support any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated .

