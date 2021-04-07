Advertisement

Augusta fire crews battle a pair of blazes

A fire started outside and spread to the inside of in the 4000 block of Creekview Drive.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire crews fought at least a couple of blazes Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Creekview Drive, according to an Augusta Fire Department spokesman.

One person was inside and got out safely.

The fire apparently started outside and made its way inside the home. Most of the damage occurred to a bedroom.

No one was injured.

Less than an acre burned in this blaze on on Powell Mill Road.
Less than an acre burned in this blaze on on Powell Mill Road.(WRDW)

Later, crews responded to an outside brush fire around 3 p.m. on Powell Mill Road.

The homeowner was performing yardwork when the flames started.

The damage was contained to less than an acre in the yard and chicken coops, according to the agency.

