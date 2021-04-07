Area law enforcement taking part in National Drug Take Back Day with disposal locations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents in the CSRA will soon have a chance to safely dispose of unused medications.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and several other area law enforcement agencies will take part in National Drug Take Back Day on April 24 by setting up various locations for residents to bring their medications to be safely disposed of.

Events are held twice a year, once in the fall and again in spring, across the nation to provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. Last National Drug Take Back Day in October collected 985,392 pounds of prescription drugs and other products, according to the event’s website.

A 2019 survey on drug use and health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Area law enforcement agencies will host take back stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

1520 Walton Way Augusta, GA 30901

2902 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906

Burke County Sheriff’s Office

225 GA-24, Waynesboro, GA 30830

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

37 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

435 Lewiston Road Grovetown, GA 30813

650a Ronald Reagan Drive Evans, GA 30809

Other locations can be found by visiting https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

Residents are encouraged to do their part in preventing drug abuse by locking up or hiding medications to prevent others from taking them. Medications should never be flushed as trace amounts of chemicals in medications can end in waterways.

