A Masters without Charles Moody, a fixture at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight, marks the beginning of a mood shift at Augusta National.

When the shots start to count tomorrow, things take a turn for the serious.

As most look ahead to Thursday, we take a look back at remembering one of our own in our News 12 family. One who spent five decades bringing the Masters to you.

If only the walls could talk. Imagine the stories the famous Masters scoreboard could tell.

That’s exactly why Augusta National has a special relationship with those who help to bring those stories alive, and then share them with the world.

On tournament eve, it’s like a blank page patiently waiting for the first chapter to be written. There are no computers or video screens, or even a single light-bulb for that matter.

The only change that happens here is by hand, but there is some history behind this iconic scoreboard that you might not know about. And when I say behind, I mean actually behind.

“Well, it’s not a green jacket, but this will do. (laughs).” It’s good to hear Charles Moody’s laugh, because he isn’t on a platform behind the scoreboard, where he spent so many years.

He passed away last month at the age of 83.

For five decades, he was a fixture at the Masters, and in 2010, Augusta National honored him for his contributions.

By the way, he set up his camera and his own lighting when I interviewed him ahead of his big day.

His family was by his side that day 11 years ago this week.

“It’s so exciting because every year he gets a book of the tournament, and this year he’ll be in the book,” his wife Barbara said.

His name is also etched in this plaque in the press building, near one of his badges on display. His daughter made him this shadowbox of all the others.

Mr. Moody was one of the few men behind a camera here in the 60s, long before the world came. He also worked on the course for CBS even running a camera in the famed Butler Cabin.

“There are no words to express how I feel right now. It’s just a great occasion,” he had said.

And on this occasion, the first Masters without Mr. Moody, we’ll say a prayer for him down in the Amen Corner and spend a moment peeking behind the scoreboard, because we know a part of him will always live on at Augusta National.

Mr. Moody is buried in Westover Cemetery, which is so close to Augusta National’s property line. And there’s no doubt he’s looking down right now critiquing the camera shot.

We miss Mr. Moody so much, such a legacy at Augusta National, News 12, and at First Baptist in Augusta where he was in charge of the televised church service for decades as well.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.