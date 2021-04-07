Advertisement

478 area code will soon require 10-digit dialing

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Soon, CSRA residents in places like Midville, Louisville, Millen, Sandersville, Sardis and Wadley should get in the habit of dialing 10 digits.

April 24 marks the beginning of a “permissive dialing period,” when callers in the 478 area code can still complete a call with seven-digit dialing but can also use 10 digits.

When that period expires Oct. 24, the area code will need to be included, even for local calls.

Safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. You should also include the area code in other places where a telephone number is displayed, like websites, business signs and even pet tags.

The 478 area code includes some portions of the CSRA south of Augusta and Waynesboro. The change will also affect the 912 area code, even farther south.

What will remain the same?

  • Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
  • The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change.
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.
  • Customers will continue to dial 1 plus the area code plus phone number for all long-distance calls.
  • Customers will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required.
  • Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 (emergency services).
  • If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in one’s community, they can still be dialed with just three digits.

From reports by WTOC and WRDW/WAGT

