Advertisement

Waynesboro Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Demari L. Crawford Crawford has an outstanding arrest warrant for a motor vehicle theft that...
Demari L. Crawford Crawford has an outstanding arrest warrant for a motor vehicle theft that occurred in March.(Photo courtesy of the Waynesboro Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Waynesboro are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect of a recent motor vehicle theft.

The Waynesboro Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division is currently searching for 19-year-old Demari L. Crawford Crawford who currently has an outstanding arrest warrant for theft by taking a motor vehicle. Authorities report the theft occurred on March 30.

Anyone with information leading to Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Citing ‘cancel culture,’ Kemp slams MLB decision to move All-Star Game from Georgia
Amtrak plans to link Savannah, Atlanta but bypass Augusta
Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House killing
An Aiken woman was charged last week for reportedly striking a child in the stomach while...
Aiken day-care worker charged with striking student

Latest News

Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Angry words over Ga. voting law continue to heat up as MLB finds new home for All-Star Game
Masters
Day 2 of Masters week: What you need to know this morning
More relief heading to Augusta businesses
Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week
Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week
Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week