Waynesboro Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Waynesboro are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect of a recent motor vehicle theft.

The Waynesboro Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division is currently searching for 19-year-old Demari L. Crawford Crawford who currently has an outstanding arrest warrant for theft by taking a motor vehicle. Authorities report the theft occurred on March 30.

Anyone with information leading to Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.