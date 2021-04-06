Waynesboro Police searching for vehicle theft suspect
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Waynesboro are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect of a recent motor vehicle theft.
The Waynesboro Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division is currently searching for 19-year-old Demari L. Crawford Crawford who currently has an outstanding arrest warrant for theft by taking a motor vehicle. Authorities report the theft occurred on March 30.
Anyone with information leading to Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.