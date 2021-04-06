Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Ceremony launches work to build new Augusta Boys & Girls Club

A ceremony launched the construction of a new Boys & Girls Club and community center that promise to revitalize a portion of Augusta.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ceremony today launched construction on a new community campus designed to catalyze revitalization in the historic Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

A coalition led by the Community Foundation for the CSRA, Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA and the Medical College of Georgia Foundation held the ceremony that began at 11 a.m.

Instead of a groundbreaking, they called it a ceremonial tree planting.

Two buildings, a community center and the Boys & Girls Club, will go up at the same time.

It will look like one big campus at Fenwick and Chafee streets. The HUB for Community Innovation will open in a year.

The 33,000-square-foot community center will house four nonprofits: Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family Health Care and RISE Augusta. The Boys & Girls Club will be 16,000 square feet.

