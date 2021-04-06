Advertisement

S.C. State Fair kicks off spring food drive-thru

You can get your favorite fair treats in Columbia, S.C.
You can get your favorite fair treats in Columbia, S.C.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair kicked off its spring food drive-thru event on Tuesday.

After a successful fall drive-thru, fair officials decided to bring back classic fair food favorites, along with a few new additions.

From Fiske Fries to corn dogs, fried Oreos and even roasted corn, the spring drive thru offers a little sweet and a little savory.

The drive thru will run through Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the state fairgrounds.

Visitors can enter through Gate 6 located at 901 George Rogers Blvd. in Columbia.

Once there, drivers will be directed to one of six lines, each with the exact same food options.

Food vendors will greet visitors at their car window for orders. Both cash and card payments are accepted.

