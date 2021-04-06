North Augusta leaders still discussing West Martintown Road improvements

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Discussions are continuing over proposed changes to West Martintown Road near Interstate 20.

On Monday night, the North Augusta City Council met to discuss those changes.

They include adding new traffic lights, roundabouts and turn lanes in that area to help with traffic.

The council discussed the work but did not decide to adopt the resolution yet.

If it does pass, the first part of the project is expected to last until 2025 and cost about $3 million.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.