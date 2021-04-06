Advertisement

North Augusta leaders still discussing West Martintown Road improvements

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Discussions are continuing over proposed changes to West Martintown Road near Interstate 20.

On Monday night, the North Augusta City Council met to discuss those changes.

They include adding new traffic lights, roundabouts and turn lanes in that area to help with traffic.

The council discussed the work but did not decide to adopt the resolution yet.

If it does pass, the first part of the project is expected to last until 2025 and cost about $3 million.

MORE | Augusta could see less traffic than usual for the Masters this time around

