Lawsuits: S.C. officials ignored risks ahead of prison riot

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A slew of new lawsuits accuse South Carolina prisons officials of negligence and constitutional rights violations in a 2018 riot in which seven inmates were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

Attorneys for inmates injured in the riot at Lee Correctional Institution accuse top officials at the Department of Corrections of being aware of security flaws at the maximum-security men’s prison but not repairing them, putting inmates’ lives at risk.

The lawsuits specifically target the door locking system at Lee, which has been the center of much of the critique of security flaws at the time of the insurrection.

Corrections officials did not immediately comment on the litigation.

