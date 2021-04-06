Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Citing ‘cancel culture,’ Kemp slams MLB decision to move All-Star Game from Georgia
Amtrak plans to link Savannah, Atlanta but bypass Augusta
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Angry words over Ga. voting law continue to heat up as MLB finds new home for All-Star Game
Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House killing

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
It’s virtual Tee Time with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies