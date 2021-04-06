It’s virtual Tee Time with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Join the Aiken Chamber of Commerce April 7 at 9 a.m. for virtual Tee Time!

The meeting will begin by passing the imaginary microphone so that everyone can introduce themselves and make a new business contact. Tee Time will also feature an exclusive interview with PGA Tour professional and Aiken native, Kevin Kisner. During the meeting they will have “City Talk”, “County Talk” and “Chamber Talk” to add valuable information you can’t get anywhere else.

This week this virtual event will take the place of First Friday Means Business.

To join the Zoom meeting Wednesday visit: Virtual Tee Time

