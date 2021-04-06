Graham, McMaster voice opposition to U.S. election reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - House Resolution 1, or the “For The People Act,” is a comprehensive House bill on election laws soon headed for debate in the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, co-sponsored part of the bill called the Voter Empowerment Act.

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham met at the State House to speak out against H.R. 1.

A voting, elections and ethics bill, H.R. 1 aims to streamline voter registration and would require states to automatically register voters. Proponents of the bill say it would also change campaign finance laws, limit partisan gerrymandering and focus on new ethical rules for people who hold federal office.

Graham has called H.R. 1 the “biggest power grab in the history of the country.” He says it would erode South Carolina’s law requiring a photo ID to vote.

South Carolina Democrats say this bill is needed after Georgia’s controversial move to put more voting restrictions in place. They argue the bill helps to protect voting rights.

“The late Congressman John Lewis nearly gave his life to secure the right to vote and I am committed to honoring his legacy and preserving our democracy,” Clyburn said. “This bill will strengthen critically-needed ballot box protections in this country. As lawmakers, it is our responsibility to ensure that all eligible Americans have the right to cast a ballot that will be counted and make their voices heard.”

Clyburn outlines the Voter Empowerment Act part of H.R. 1 as follows:

Ensure Access to the Ballot

Modernize the voter registration system

Ensure access to online voter registration

Ensure ballots are counted from Americans serving in the military or overseas

Allow same day registration

Notify voters when voting changes are made

Encourage youth to become voters

Assist voters with disabilities

Restore rehabilitated citizens’ right to vote

Preserve Integrity in Voting Systems

Provide informed and reliable poll workers

Count all provisional ballots

Prohibit voter caging

Protect voters from deceptive practices and intimidation

Demand Accountability in Election Administration

Create a national voter hotline

Ensure votes are counted correctly

Reauthorize the Election Assistance Commission

