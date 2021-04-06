Golfers see flowing support from alma mater patrons at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As daylight begins to slip away, golfers are finishing up their second day of practice rounds.

Only one more day to go before the shots start to count, but already there’s major green jacket buzz. And a lot of it surrounds a former champion making a huge comeback.

Augusta National is a place for redemption. It’s where Tiger Woods found Masters magic in 2019 with perhaps the greatest comeback in sports history.

Now two years later, another former champion is setting the stage for another Cinderella story, thanks to something that happened just two days ago in Texas of all places.

That champion is Jordan Spieth, the longhorn who was a long shot but is suddenly a Masters favorite.

“We’ve been missing good play from Spieth for so long, and he’s finally peaking at the right time,” Aiden Weinrot said.

And perhaps, just in time.

Spieth was in danger of dropping off the top 100 list, but his win Sunday at the Texas Open ended his 82-event dry spell. It’s catapulting his odds for a second green jacket from 50 to 1, to 11 to 1.

Spieth’s climb also couldn’t come at a better time for this group from his alma mater, excited to cheer on a famous alum.

“We’re longhorns. We’re rooting for him,” Justin Alpin said.

“I’m a freshman at UT-Austin. Hook ‘em!” Ethan Weinrot said “We’re missing school for this. I think this is a very valid reason to miss school.”

After all, this is a place where you see a lot of schools. Even our own chief photographer was repping the Seminoles today.

Out here, no one seems to mask where they got their degree. Even the golfers show team spirit and even look forward to hearing a familiar cheer.

“With the fans, the patrons here, it’s going to be different. We’re going to hear a lot more ‘Go Dawgs,’” Bubba Watson said.

Bubba Watson joins quite a few other former Georgia Bulldogs this week.

Brendan Todd, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford, Harish English, and Kevin Kisner all qualified.

“I hadn’t realized a lot of those guys hadn’t been here in a number of years. So, it was a good time. They were picking my brain pretty good,” Kisner said.

It’s definitely a treat to go back in time and remember the good ‘ole days.

“We were on school buses with him at Georgia and would see him around campus, so it’s neat to see them come and compete at something so prestigious,” Christopher Vanmeter said.

Meanwhile, some of these current students are soaking it up, even teaching this old dawg some new tricks.

“These are longhorns? Yes. So, you go like this? And then what do you say? Hook ‘em?” I asked.

“Hook ‘em horns. Yeah!” Which is exactly what they hope Jordan Spieth will be able to do come Sunday.

“Burnt orange and green go great together. That’s what I’ve learned. That’s what I’ve learned,” Weinrot said.

Speaking of college players, if Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci wins low amateur, he will be the second consecutive Yellow Jacket after Andy Ogletree won it last year.

