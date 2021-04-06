Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure in control across the region. This will keep skies clear with light winds out of the southwest. Low temperatures will stay warmer and remain in the mid to upper 40s outside of the Augusta Metro. Areas inside Bobby Jones will likely stay in the low 50s.

Staying dry the next few days, but rain creeps back into the forecast later this week. (WRDW)

Today we can expect warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a light wind out of the west at 5-10 mph. Wednesday also looks to be warm with above-average temperatures near 85 degrees, we’ll notice building cloud cover in the afternoon and into the overnight.

Most of Thursday currently looks dry with a wave of showers and possibly storms moving in during the afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will stay warm and top out close to 80. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain looks likely Friday with a cold front approaching from the west and upper level energy moving through the region. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances will stick around Saturday as the CSRA stays ahead of the approaching front that finally moves through Sunday morning. Lows on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be close to 80. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

The cold front finally moves through Sunday morning. Rain chances currently look highest Sunday morning with improving conditions in the afternoon. Timing of the front plays a critical role when rain chances will be highest. Keep it here for updates during the week.

