Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and warm temperatures expected this evening. Temperatures will drop close to 50 outside of the Augusta metro by early Wednesday. Areas inside Augusta will likely see lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be light tonight out of the southwest.

Staying dry and warm again Wednesday, but rain chances will be going up by Thursday. (WRDW)

Wednesday looks to be warm with above-average temperatures in the mid 80s. We’ll notice some high level clouds build in during the afternoon, but expect a mostly sunny day. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Most of Thursday currently looks dry with a wave of showers and possibly storms moving in during the afternoon into Thursday night. Coverage of rain looks to be isolated to scattered. Highs on Thursday will stay warm and top out in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain looks likely Friday with a cold front approaching from the west and upper level energy moving through the region. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the day. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances will stick around Saturday as the CSRA stays ahead of the approaching front that finally moves through Sunday morning. Lows on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be close to 80. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the day. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

The cold front finally moves through Sunday morning, which will push rain chances east of the area during the day. Most of Sunday currently looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

