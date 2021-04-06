Advertisement

Cross, car and Sconyer’s sign burned by Augusta arson suspect on Easter morning, authorities report

Billie Gene Burdette II is facing multiple arson charges connected to four separate fires...
Billie Gene Burdette II is facing multiple arson charges connected to four separate fires reported early Easter morning.(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing arson charges for reportedly igniting multiple fires in the area early Sunday morning.

Billie Gene Burdette II, 42 of Augusta was charged with three counts of third degree arson and one count of first degree arson, according to arrest records.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office connect Burdette to four fires lit in the area of Windsor Spring Road early Easter morning.

At 1:26 a.m., the Augusta Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Cokesbury Preschool, located at 2005 Windsor Spring Rd. There, they found an area of burnt grass and a cross that was broken and burnt, according to an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:24 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at Augusta Mitsubishi, located on 3145 Peach Orchard Rd. Deputies report a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander parked under the front awning of the business sustained “heavy fire damage” to its rear. Security camera footage showed a white male, later identified by authorities as Burdette, tampering with the vehicle prior to the fire.

Around the same time, the Augusta Fire Department responded to a fire at Sconyer’s Bar-B-Que. Officers report the grass and a log underneath the restaurant’s sign were burnt.

Later at 3:15 a.m., deputies located Burdette at a dumpster fire behind Food Lion located at 2115 Windsor Spring Rd., according to the incident report.

He was detained at the scene. Upon searching Burdette, deputies located a lighter that was still warm to the touch in his front, right pocket.

Burdette reportedly had ashes on his hands, shoes and on the front of his clothing, deputies documented in the report. The suspect also reportedly smelled like burnt plastic.

Burdette is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

