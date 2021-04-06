Crews battle fire at mobile home, shed in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames as a home and shed burned Tuesday afternoon in Gloverville in a blaze that was apparently being fed by a natural gas line.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. as a shed fire, but it had soon spread to an adjacent single-wide mobile home near Augusta Road and Pine Street, according to crews at the scene.

As the fire burned, crews at the scene reported that a natural gas line to the home was apparently fueling the flames.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to help with traffic control, and Augusta Road between Church Street and Pine Street had to be shut down, according to dispatchers.

Initially, an address for the fire near Langley Pond was hard to pinpoint because so many people driving past the area called in to report it and gave conflicting addresses, according to dispatchers.

However, a woman got close to the fire and was able to determine the address was 2277 Augusta Road, dispatchers said.

The Langley Fire Department had command of the scene, but the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported.

