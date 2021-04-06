Advertisement

8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire

This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight units of a multi-family dwelling were damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Columbia County.

The fire was reported around 3:18 p.m. afternoon on Aberdeen Circle, according to a spokeswoman for the Columbia County Fire Department.

The neighborhood is in Columbia County Fire Department jurisdiction, but the agency requested help from Grovetown crews at 3:30 p.m.

The fire is in the Canterbury Farms subdivision, wedged in an area of Columbia County that’s just between Interstate 20 and Grovetown.

Officials described them as being similar to duplexes.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that no one was injured.

It was the CSRA’s second residential fire of the afternoon.

Earlier, flames burned a shed and mobile home in the 2200 block of Augusta Road in Aiken County.

The Langley Fire Department had command of the scene, but the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported, but a natural gas line to the home kept the fire going for some time.

Augusta Road was closed due to the fire, which was reported just after 2 p.m.

