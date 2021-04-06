Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though this Masters week isn’t exactly the same as in the past, businesses on Washington Road say they’ve already seeing the crowds starting to pick up.

“...You can either become a dinosaur or become the neighborhood steakhouse and we feel like we’ve kind of become the neighborhood steakhouse,” Henry Sheer, co-owner of T-Bonz Steakhouse, said.

Just a few miles down the road from Augusta National, you’ll find the ‘Unofficial 19th hole.’”

“Seeing our regulars come in, year after year is almost as important as the money,” he said.

35 years’ worth of Masters tournaments, but a patron-less tournament in November was a first.

“We were optimistic when it first came and we thought we’d still get some people but we really did not,” Sheer said.

But Sunday night alone showed more promise.

“We just kept getting busier and busier and it felt like it was going to be a normal Masters,” he said.

And over at Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar, even though patrons are limited and traffic is expected to decrease by 45,000 cars on Washington road, they still expect a 20-30 percent boost in business this week.

“I mean, we can we expect it to be a little busier than normal, kind of like a busy Saturday night-- six days in a row,” said General Manager Campbell Bailey. “We’ve been decently busy. Honestly, we’ve been really steady.”

But this year still came with its challenges. They had to get the staff, food, and their entire restaurants ready for the extra business.

“...We’re not going to get caught unprepared we’re prepared to be very busy,” sheer said.

And that is a change for the better after a very tough year.

Right now, most of those restaurants along Washington Road are winding down for the night.

But as the week continues, they expect to keep a consistent crowd and maybe even get busier.

