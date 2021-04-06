Advertisement

Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though this Masters week isn’t exactly the same as in the past, businesses on Washington Road say they’ve already seeing the crowds starting to pick up.

“...You can either become a dinosaur or become the neighborhood steakhouse and we feel like we’ve kind of become the neighborhood steakhouse,” Henry Sheer, co-owner of T-Bonz Steakhouse, said.

Just a few miles down the road from Augusta National, you’ll find the ‘Unofficial 19th hole.’”

“Seeing our regulars come in, year after year is almost as important as the money,” he said.

35 years’ worth of Masters tournaments, but a patron-less tournament in November was a first.

“We were optimistic when it first came and we thought we’d still get some people but we really did not,” Sheer said.

But Sunday night alone showed more promise.

“We just kept getting busier and busier and it felt like it was going to be a normal Masters,” he said.

And over at Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar, even though patrons are limited and traffic is expected to decrease by 45,000 cars on Washington road, they still expect a 20-30 percent boost in business this week.

“I mean, we can we expect it to be a little busier than normal, kind of like a busy Saturday night-- six days in a row,” said General Manager Campbell Bailey. “We’ve been decently busy. Honestly, we’ve been really steady.”

But this year still came with its challenges. They had to get the staff, food, and their entire restaurants ready for the extra business.

“...We’re not going to get caught unprepared we’re prepared to be very busy,” sheer said.

And that is a change for the better after a very tough year.

Right now, most of those restaurants along Washington Road are winding down for the night.

But as the week continues, they expect to keep a consistent crowd and maybe even get busier.

MASTERS WEEK COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Citing ‘cancel culture,’ Kemp slams MLB decision to move All-Star Game from Georgia
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application

Latest News

Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week
Augusta businesses bounce back during the first night of Masters week
Have you seen Hammy, the friendly turkey missing from Thomson?
Have you seen Hammy, the friendly turkey missing from Thomson?
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car
State law enforcements agencies: park that phone when behind the wheel
The CDC says the U.S. could see a surge in cases of the U.K. virus variant because it spreads...
DHEC Epidemiologist: Another COVID-19 surge in SC is a ‘top concern’