At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

