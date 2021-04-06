After a 20 year wait, plans for a state military cemetery in Augusta move forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The plan to develop a state military cemetery here in Augusta is still moving forward. Former Augusta mayor, Bob Young says it’s become a bipartisan project that will finally happen after all these years.

The intended location is on state-owned property surrounding the former East Central Regional Hospital at Gracewood.

Young says the state recently approved spending a million dollars for the planning and grant application and now they are ready to move forward.

“This is a real win for Augusta, those who have honorably served plus any eligible dependents,” said Bob Young, former Augusta mayor.

This will be the third state military cemetery in the state and something that has been in the works for more than 20 years. We now know that the cemetery will serve vets in both Georgia and South Carolina and it’ll be open to military members, their spouses, and dependents.

The Georgia state budget includes a million dollars for planning.

Bob Young says that this project has been a long time coming and it’s bringing a lot of good along with it.

“This will be a mini Arlington cemetery that you’ll see here in Augusta. There’s so many pluses and positives to this,” he said.

If everything goes as planned we could see it complete in the next four to six years.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.