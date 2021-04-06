Advertisement

2-state tourist sites deal with more visitors, fewer employees

Tybee Island is attracting visitors this Thanksgiving weekend.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A popular spot for tourists in the two-state region is setting recent records for visitors.

On the last Saturday in March, Tybee Island near Savannah  saw more than 13,000 cars enter the island.

In March, that daily number doesn’t get to 10,000.

Tybee Island’s city manger says the sheer number of people actually caught them off guard -- leading to traffic backups.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, businesses in the Myrtle Beach area are dealing with staffing issues.

Multiple businesses in the Grand Strand area have had to extend their weekends because they just don’t have enough employees.

One state representative is now trying to fix the staffing shortages through a bill that offers bonuses to people who start a new full-time job.

