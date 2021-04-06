2 injured during multiple Orangeburg County shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds they received in two unrelated incidents that occurred over the weekend.

The first shooting incident happened on Friday night on Skyland Drive in Springfield.

Just before midnight, someone fired a gun and the bullet struck a man under his armpit before exiting his back, according to an incident report.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

A witness said he was hosting a party at the residence and walked down the road to get his cousin to another vehicle so he could get home safely when he heard gunfire erupt.

The witness claimed he saw a man wearing a hoodie get into a car and shoot toward a group of people and some in that group returned fire, the report states.

The second shooting incident occurred at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at a Russell Street apartment.

A man said a male with an AR-15 fired at him twice and one of the bullets struck his right upper thigh.

The man managed to drive himself to RMC for treatment.

He told deputies that he’s been staying at the apartment while his cousin is incarcerated.

He was washing clothes when he heard the keypad to the entry sound and the door unlocking, the report states.

He said two males entered, one carried an AR-15 and another carried a handgun.

He told deputies that he was familiar with the males but didn’t know them.

He claimed that the male with the AR-15 asked, “Where’s your friend?”

The man replied he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Then the gunmen allegedly asked him, “Where’s it at?”

The man told them again he didn’t know what they were talking about.

He said that’s when the male with the AR-15 fired twice, with one bullet striking him.

He said the gunmen fled and he managed to drive himself to the hospital.

Surveillance cameras there likely captured some of the ordeal, the report states.

In a third shooting over the weekend, no one was injured, but bullets damaged a home and a vehicle.

On Monday just after 5 a.m., a Settler Street man in Bowman woke up to the sound of glass breaking and several gunshots.

Two bullets traveled through the front bedroom window and lodged into a wall.

Six bullets struck the side of the house and then lodged into another wall.

Deputies found one projectile under the kitchen table and one casing fragment in the bedroom.

The passenger door of the man’s 2000 gold Nissan Maxima was struck by a bullet.

The combined estimated damage to the vehicle and house is $4,000.

In an unrelated report, a 36-year-old Cope woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly threw bricks through several vehicles and attempted to set fire to one of them.

Warrants charge Mylinda Gail Bowman, of 184 Sawtooth Trail Road, with third-degree arson, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and battery, threatening the life of a public official, and two counts of malicious injury to personal property damaged valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

According to an incident report, a man called deputies on Friday at 4:30 p.m. when a woman came onto his father’s property and tried to visit a child that she and the man share in common.

The man didn’t allow the woman to visit the child and she allegedly became upset.

Warrants accuse her of trying to set the man’s 1999 Ford Explorer on fire by placing a lawnmower seat in the rear compartment and igniting it.

The man was able to remove the seat before it caused further damage.

Warrants accuse her of using bricks to strike a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2021 Kia Telluride. One of those bricks allegedly bounced off of one of the vehicles and struck the man in his elbow. Warrants also accuse her of using a hammer to strike the hood and rear glass of a 2006 Nissan Frontier and damaging a 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Warrants allege that she attempted to flee in a vehicle she’d been driving and damaged the man’s well pump.

She then returned to the scene when deputies arrived and they arrested her, the report states.

When a deputy transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, she allegedly threatened to have him killed when she got out of jail and managed to get the handcuffs off of her wrists.

The report states that she also kicked and spit inside of the caged area of the patrol vehicle.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Bowman faces up to 15 years in prison.

As of Monday afternoon, she’d not yet posted her $8,500 bail.

