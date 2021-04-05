Virtual college fair planned by South Carolina schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several South Carolina colleges say they will be hosting a virtual college fair for junior high and high school students.

Clemson, the University of South Carolina, College of Charleston Wofford College and Coastal Carolina University all say they will be participating.

Organizers have planned for the fair to take place online from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17.

Students seventh through 12th grades will be able to register online until April 13.

