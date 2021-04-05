Upcoming hiring events look to recruit medical staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two upcoming virtual hiring events are looking to recruit medical staff in the Augusta area.

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home will host its virtual hiring event on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested are asked to RSVP by Thursday by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VRF7PJN.

East Central Regional Hospital will host another virtual hiring event on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested are asked to RSVP by Friday by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YYVCH7N.

Both events advertise open Licensed Practical Nurse and Certified Nursing Assistant positions. Those interested in applying can do so by visiting Augusta University’s careers website.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.