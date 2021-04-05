Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in last month’s shooting at an Augusta Waffle House, according to Richmond County jail records.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the report came in shortly before 2 a.m. March 22 at 1629 Gordon Highway.

The shooting victim was found unresponsive in the parking lot, according to deputies.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim was shot at least once and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, but was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. March 22.

The victim was identified as 32-year -old Nicklaus Wilson, of Augusta.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Deon Gaines, who was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

After the shooting, Gaines stole a silver 2018 Kia Sportage and fled in it , according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The car did not belong to the shooting victim.

