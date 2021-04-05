Advertisement

Spieth is glad to be back in Augusta, and to have patrons for Masters

By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Masters Monday ... in April.

Augusta’s world-famous springtime tradition is back.

Of course, there are fewer patrons this year for the Masters Tournament.

The Augusta National Golf Club trimmed the number of practice round tickets and tournament badges for social distancing.

But you can bet behind the masks are plenty of smiles.

Those lucky enough to see the first day of practice rounds in person today spent this picture-perfect day soaking it all in.

It’s been just five months since the historic fall tournament in November.

2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth comes into this year’s tournament fresh off his win at the Texas Open on Sunday.

He’s ready to be back, and happy to have patrons back, too.

“It’s fun. We’re able to have tickets and we’ve got family and friends coming in, and everyone is just as excited as every other year, if not more so, because they might even be able to see more golf around that Amen Corner stretch,” he said.

“So I think the patrons play such a massive role into this tournament, the echoes, the roars down in the valley, and especially come the weekend, I think it’s going to feel it won’t take many people for it to feel close enough to normal to be a fantastic event.”

Masters week 2021

