S.C. officials appeal judge’s hold on fetal heartbeat law

Gov. Henry McMaster has filed an appeal on a pause of the Fetal Heartbeat law. Last month, a judge blocked the law from taking effect.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has filed an appeal on a pause of the fetal heartbeat law.

Last month, a judge blocked the law from taking effect.

As written, the bill is said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and Attorney General Alan Wilson also filed the appeal which can be read below.

