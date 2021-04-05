North Augusta crews rescue occupant after fire breaks out in home

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta crews rushed to the scene of a residential structure fire early Monday.

Dispatchers confirmed just after 7 a.m. that crews were on the scene of a fire at the single-story brick home in the 500 block of West Buena Vista Avenue.

Arriving crews reported visible smoke and got a resident out of the home and began attacking the fire.

Crews also worked to rescue two cats that were inside.

An officer with North Augusta Public Safety told News 12 that it was a mattress fire and that a woman inside the house was taken out safely.

No one was hurt.

There will be no investigation into the fire, which appeared purely accidental.

Crews cleared out at about 7:55 a.m.

It was the second house fire in less than 12 hours in that area of Aiken County.

The Midland Valley Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Emerald Drive in Burnettown around 8:14 p.m. Sunday evening. Crews said when they arrived, the entire back of the home was on fire. They say one occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation, and a dog died in the fire. All the other pets in the home were reported safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

