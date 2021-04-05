Advertisement

Missing man found in Aiken County

Emanuel Williams, reported missing late last year, has been found in Aiken County.
Emanuel Williams, reported missing late last year, has been found in Aiken County.(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man reported missing late last year in Richmond County has reportedly been located in Aiken County, according to authorities.

Emanuel Williams, 56, was reported missing after last seen by his family before Thanksgiving in the 2000 block of Willhaven Drive.

On Monday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Williams was located by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in Aiken.

