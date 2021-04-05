Advertisement

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
The Silver Bluff Fire Department says a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames, but all...
Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down; one horse injured
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application

Latest News

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
LIVE: Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Citing ‘cancel culture,’ Kemp slams MLB decision to move All-Star Game from Georgia
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach