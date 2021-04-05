‘He’s a big part of golf’ Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring is a time of beauty and new beginnings and both could be found at Augusta National today.

And for a place known for tradition last year was unusual. We saw a November Masters and no patrons. But today, we’re getting back to tradition.

The course is back to its well-known color, where signs of spring and big names already have people buzzing.

The azaleas on Amen Corner look like they could pop any day, and aside from shorter lines and a sea of masks, it almost feels like everything is normal again out here in golf’s sanctuary.

Defending champion and the #1 ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson was out here bright and early. He’s definitely a favorite to win, which would be the first time a golfer clinched back-to-back victories here since Tiger Woods 2001 and 2002.

A lot of eyes and buzz also around Justin Thomas and former Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who just had his first PGA tour win since 2017.

He’s coming here on good energy, so that could be fun to watch.

So, what is different here this year?

There are noticeably fewer patrons, and their giddy smiles are just eye crinkles above masks.

But the most notable difference out here this year is pretty glaring, and it’s not related to the pandemic at all.

“Tiger Woods,” said Drive, Chip, and Putt competitor Reece Muooin.

“He’s a big part of golf. And having him here made a big impression on everybody, so I really wanted to see him,” First-time Masters patron and from San Antonio, Texas visitor Johnny West said.

Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash back in early February in Los Angeles. Doctors had to insert a metal rod in his tibia, and use a combination of screws and pins to stabilize his ankle and foot.

The news shook the golf world, and for so many patrons hoping to see him on a course that really is synonymous with Tiger Woods: it’s a letdown.

“I wish him the best with his recovery. It would’ve been great to see him,” First time Masters patron Susan West said.

Woods has been pretty quiet since his accident, just a tweet or two thanking everyone for all of the support.

And we’re expecting to see and hear a lot more of that same support out here for him throughout the week.

It’s safe to say, it’s an uphill climb. But no one knows what his future holds. And if we’ve learned anything, it’s not to count Tiger out.

But for the golfers who are out here this year, they say the conditions on the course right now are pretty tough to beat.

