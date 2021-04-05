Advertisement

Ground-breaking to launch community site to revitalize Harrisburg, Laney Walker areas

Here's an architectural rendering of plans for Fenwick Street and Chafee Avenue in Augusta.
Here's an architectural rendering of plans for Fenwick Street and Chafee Avenue in Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ground-breaking ceremony is planned Tuesday for a new community campus designed to catalyze revitalization in the historic Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

A coalition led by the Community Foundation for the CSRA, Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA and the Medical College of Georgia Foundation will hold the ceremony at 11 a.m.

It’s expected to last about 30 minutes, rain or shine, at Fenwick Street and Chafee Avenue.

Speakers will include leaders from the Community Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the MCG Foundation. Other stakeholders, including leaders of participating nonprofits, representatives from the design and construction teams, donors and corporate partners will also be in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing protocols.

EARLIER | Houses are being built as step to revitalize Laney Walker neighborhood

